Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 1,564,870 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,564,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $165,986,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.28% of 3M as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $23.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,748,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,316. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

