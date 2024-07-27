Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 2,820,016 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,820,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,721,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.25% of Starbucks at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,387,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,148. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.