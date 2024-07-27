Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $419,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,523,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ferrari by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $162,296,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,740,000 after buying an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 6,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,054,000 after buying an additional 374,691 shares in the last quarter.

RACE traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.80. 175,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.88. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

