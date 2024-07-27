Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $390,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,785,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,254,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,339,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 184,881.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,089,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,517 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,017,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

