Capital World Investors Buys 1,011 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.13% of Workday worth $94,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Workday by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 1,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $6,328,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.7 %

WDAY traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.64. 1,003,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

