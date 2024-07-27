Capital World Investors Has $273.67 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.82% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $273,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

