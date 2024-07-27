Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,554,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $309,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after buying an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $139,599,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,611,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,989,000 after buying an additional 209,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

