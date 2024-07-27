Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320,672 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 5.65% of Transocean worth $290,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 18,811,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,266,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.85.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

