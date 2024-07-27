Capital World Investors Lowers Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,984,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in YETI were worth $153,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $39.09. 981,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,795. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

