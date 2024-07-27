Capital World Investors Purchases 2,788,197 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital World Investors grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 208.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $230,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,040. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.