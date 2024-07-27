Capital World Investors Sells 27,772 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,024,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,772 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.21% of NU worth $119,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in NU by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,542,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,917,114. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

