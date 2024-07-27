Capital World Investors Sells 359,452 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,452 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.80% of Charter Communications worth $334,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,727,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $52.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,480. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $0.94. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

