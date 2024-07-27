Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 1,522,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,748. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $866.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

