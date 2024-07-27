Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.42. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 306,634 shares changing hands.

CAPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The stock has a market cap of $139.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

