Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $234.51 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.14 billion and approximately $234.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.48 or 0.04750003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00041431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,075,829,454 coins and its circulating supply is 35,905,222,967 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

