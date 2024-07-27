Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.64 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.77. 4,351,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,366. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.