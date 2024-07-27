Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,226. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.04. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.