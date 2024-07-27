Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.41%.
Carter Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,226. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.04. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
