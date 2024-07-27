Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0197

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $239.67 million and $33.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,785,237,664 coins and its circulating supply is 12,187,591,012 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,784,814,338 with 12,187,187,475 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01970294 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,870,841.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.