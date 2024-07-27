Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,059,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.73. 65,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,922. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $419.22.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $420.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.