CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issues Earnings Results

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Friday. 3,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

