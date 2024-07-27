CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 24.64%.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

