Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.860-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.620 EPS.

Celestica Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CLS stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $52.67. 3,249,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.