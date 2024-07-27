Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.35 ($0.41), with a volume of 920484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

Centaur Media Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Centaur Media Company Profile

In related news, insider Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £136,615.15 ($176,687.98). 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

