Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.9 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of CPWHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 5,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

