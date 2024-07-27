Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

Shares of Charlie’s stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Charlie’s has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

