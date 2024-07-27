Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in July

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 1,521,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.
About Charter Hall Group
