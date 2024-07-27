Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in July

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 1,521,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.