Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.190-2.290 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.74. The company had a trading volume of 638,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,486. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $125.68 and a 1-year high of $184.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

