Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.190-2.290 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CHKP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.74. The stock had a trading volume of 638,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,486. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.