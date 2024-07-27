Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.190-2.290 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.74. The stock had a trading volume of 638,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,486. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.