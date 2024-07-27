China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAOVY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.17. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This is an increase from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

