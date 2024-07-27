China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,786,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 6,605,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,991.3 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.29.
About China Vanke
