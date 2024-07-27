China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,786,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 6,605,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,991.3 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

