China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 34,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

China Xiangtai Food Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

