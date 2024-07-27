Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $54.50 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.40 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

