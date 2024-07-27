Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

