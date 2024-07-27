Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CINF stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

