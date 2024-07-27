Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $129.24 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

