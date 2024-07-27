Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS CZBS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

