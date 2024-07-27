Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 887.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of Cochlear stock remained flat at $234.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.49. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $236.73.
About Cochlear
