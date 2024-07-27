Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 887.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of Cochlear stock remained flat at $234.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.49. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $236.73.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.