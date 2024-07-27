Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as high as C$1.31. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 23,160 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

