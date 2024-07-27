Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 11.6 %

COLB stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 5,077,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,208. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

