Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. 15,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.