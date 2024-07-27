Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $927-959 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.41 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.050 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,772. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.