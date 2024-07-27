Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Commerzbank Stock Performance
Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.02. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.09.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRZBY
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
