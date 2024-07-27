Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.450–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE CYH traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 4,849,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

