Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 242.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

CHCT opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

