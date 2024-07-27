Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,913. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

