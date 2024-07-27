Conflux Hits 24-Hour Volume of $76.22 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $757.76 million and $76.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,025,755,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,241,483 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,025,416,295.46 with 4,237,916,287.14 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17828085 USD and is up 17.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $63,593,880.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

