Conflux Price Up 5.2% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Conflux has a market cap of $776.21 million and approximately $88.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,411.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00560375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00104451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00239151 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00066833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,025,522,121 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,007,577 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,025,416,295.46 with 4,237,916,287.14 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17828085 USD and is up 17.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $63,593,880.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.