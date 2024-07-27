ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Zacks reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. 164,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $955.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.