Cookie Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $801,436.30 (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $4.59 million and $801,436.30 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,139,065 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 74,035,672.21750423 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06026836 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $782,967.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

