COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

